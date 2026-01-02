Champagnie scores season-high 20 points to lead the Wizards to a 119-99 win over the Nets

Justin Champagnie scored a season-high 20 points and the Washington Wizards continued their recent improvement with a 119-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Nets Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, top, dunks over Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe, bottom, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Nets Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) dunks against Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Nets Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III, left, is found by Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Nets Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) dunks the ball over Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Alex Sarr added 19 points and CJ McCollum scored 17 for the Wizards, who still have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference (9-23) but have won four out of five for the first time since Feb. 8-16, 2023.

Washington won the rebounding battle 51-33 while holding Brooklyn to a season-low six 3-pointers in 29 attempts (20.7%).

Day’Ron Sharpe, Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams and Drake Powell all had 14 points for Brooklyn (10-22), which has lost three straight following a three-game winning streak.

Washington had a 19-2 advantage in points off turnovers before halftime, and used an 18-4 run that stretched across the first and second quarters to build its lead to 18.

Champagnie’s 3-pointer as the first-quarter buzzer sounded made it 37-24. Will Riley added to the lead with a layup to open the second quarter, then fed AJ Johnson for a 3 a couple possessions later that stretched it to 44-26.

Brooklyn got within nine later in the second and third quarters before Washington stretched its lead to 23 by the end of the third and 28 early in the fourth.

Nets: Start a three-game homestand Sunday against Denver.

Wizards: Play their second of three at home Sunday against Minnesota.

