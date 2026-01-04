Anthony Edwards scores 35 points as Timberwolves rip Wizards, 141-115

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Julius Randle added 22, and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a season sweep of the Washington Wizards with a 141-115 rout on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Julius Randle added 22, and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a season sweep of the Washington Wizards with a 141-115 rout on Sunday night.

Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th double-double of the season for Minnesota, which outscored Washington 76-48 in the paint. The Timberwolves went 3-1 on their road trip and won on consecutive days for the third time this season.

CJ McCollum had 20 points to lead Washington, which at 9-25 has the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards had won four of five.

Minnesota had its third 140-plus-point game of the season, while the Wizards allowed 140-plus for the fourth time.

The Timberwolves did not trail after the first five minutes behind Edwards’ strong start. The guard had 16 points in the first quarter — his most in the opening period this season — as Minnesota built a 38-28 lead.

Washington had nine turnovers in the first half and forced just one. Minnesota scored 12 points off turnovers en route to a 73-58 halftime lead and had a 26-13 scoring edge off turnovers for the game.

The Wizards never got closer than 13 after halftime. Edwards scored 18 in the third quarter as the Timberwolves pulled away for a 108-79 lead. Their largest lead was 37.

Edwards, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, also had six rebounds and matched a season high with four steals.

The Timberwolves have won three consecutive games in Washington for the first time since Jan. 12, 2002 to Dec. 12, 2003.

Forward Kyshawn George, Washington’s third-leading scorer with 15 points a contest, missed his fifth consecutive game with a left hip flexor strain.

