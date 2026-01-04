Anthony Joshua posts his first public update since the car crash that killed two of his friends

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua issued his first public update on Sunday following the car crash…

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua issued his first public update on Sunday following the car crash that killed two of his friends in Nigeria.

Joshua posted a picture on his Instagram account of him sitting on a couch with his mother and three other women, one of whom is holding a photo on her lap. Joshua wrote “My Brothers Keeper” on the caption along with two hearts.

British media reported on Saturday that Joshua had returned to Britain ahead of the funerals of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, which were reportedly held on Sunday.

They died after the vehicle they were traveling in along with Joshua struck a stationary truck on a major road near Lagos on Monday.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and the two-time heavyweight champion was released from a hospital on Wednesday after being deemed fit to recover at home.

Ghami was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach while Ayodele was a trainer. Just hours before the crash, Joshua and Ayodele posted clips on social media of the pair playing table tennis together.

The driver of the car, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged on Friday with dangerous and reckless driving, with the court case adjourned to Jan. 20 for trial.

Joshua has family roots in Nigeria and he briefly attended boarding school there as a child. He also holds Nigerian nationality.

On Sunday, former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury announced that he is coming out of retirement amid speculation of a long-awaited fight with Joshua, who has yet to comment about his future in boxing.

