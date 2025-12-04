White scores 30 points, Celtics send Wizards to worst loss of season with 146-101 rout

Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points, Jordan Walsh added a career-high 22 and the Boston Celtics, playing without Jaylen Brown, routed the Washington Wizards 146-101 on Thursday night.

Celtics Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard Will Riley (27) looks to pass off under the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Celtics Wizards Basketball Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) runs past Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton, right, to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Celtics Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles past Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Celtics Wizards Basketball Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, front, dribbles against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell Celtics Wizards Basketball Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum goes up to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell) AP Photo/John McDonnell ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points, Jordan Walsh added a career-high 22 and the Boston Celtics, playing without Jaylen Brown, routed the Washington Wizards 146-101 on Thursday night.

White had nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Celtics improve to 13-9. They have won eight of 10.

C.J. McCollum led Washington with 22 points. Khris Middleton had 15. The 45-point loss was their worst of the season as the Wizards tumbled to 3-18. They lost for the 10th straight time against Boston.

Brown, who scored a season-high 42 points against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, was out with an illness.

Peyton Pritchard had 20 points and eight assists for Boston. Neemias Queta scored 17 points, and Afrernee Simons added 16.

Boston never trailed and led 4-37 with 5:52 to play in second quarter. Washington scored 12 straight, but never seriously challenged.

Up next

Celtics: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

