Washington visits Philadelphia after Maxey’s 44-point game

Washington Wizards (3-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-9, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -13.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Washington Wizards after Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 142-134 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The 76ers are 9-9 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 50.5 points per game in the paint led by Maxey averaging 11.7.

The Wizards have gone 2-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington allows the most points in the NBA, giving up 127.6 points while allowing opponents to shoot 48.4%.

The 76ers are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Wizards allow to opponents. The 76ers average 113.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 118.8 the 76ers give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers defeated the Wizards 139-134 in overtime in their last matchup on Oct. 28. Maxey led the 76ers with 39 points, and Alex Sarr led the Wizards with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 32.3 points, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 28.0 points over the last 10 games.

CJ McCollum is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Kyshawn George is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 114.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Trendon Watford: out (thigh), Andre Drummond: day to day (knee), Quentin Grimes: day to day (calf), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Paul George: day to day (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (knee).

Wizards: Sharife Cooper: day to day (calf), Tre Johnson: out (hip), Corey Kispert: out (thumb), Alex Sarr: day to day (adductor).

