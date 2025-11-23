Vucevic scores 28 points as the Bulls hand the Wizards their 14th straight loss

Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls handed Washington its 14th consecutive loss with a 121-120 victory over the Wizards on Saturday night.

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls handed Washington its 14th consecutive loss with a 121-120 victory over the Wizards on Saturday night.

Josh Giddey had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for Chicago, which won for the third time in four games. Coby White scored 20 points, and Matas Buzelis finished with 13.

Washington inbounded the ball with 5.5 seconds left, but Kyshawn George rolled an errant pass out of bounds. Chicago then ran out the clock.

Cam Whitmore and Corey Kispert each scored 20 points for the NBA-worst Wizards, who remained winless against Eastern Conference opponents. CJ McCollum had 18 points, and George added 17.

The Bulls trailed for most of the night, but they put together a 10-0 run midway through the final period. The teams traded the lead three times in the final two minutes before Tre Jones put the Bulls ahead for good with a pair of free throws with 34.2 seconds left.

The Wizards went on a 14-0 run midway through the second quarter and had a 70-64 lead at the break. The 14-game skid is two off the longest in the franchise’s 65-year history.

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Bulls: Visit New Orleans on Monday night.

