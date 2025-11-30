Milwaukee faces Washington, looks to end road losing streak

Milwaukee Bucks (9-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference) Washington; Monday, 7…

Milwaukee Bucks (9-12, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-16, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits Washington looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Wizards are 1-12 in conference matchups. Washington allows 127.7 points and has been outscored by 15.2 points per game.

The Bucks are 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee gives up 117.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Wizards average 112.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 117.7 the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 14.4 per game the Wizards give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 133-120 on Oct. 23. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Sarr is averaging 19.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks for the Wizards. Khris Middleton is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 1-9, averaging 113.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Bucks: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Tre Johnson: out (hip), Corey Kispert: out (thumb).

Bucks: Taurean Prince: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

