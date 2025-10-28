Live Radio
Maxey leads Philadelphia against Washington after 43-point showing

The Associated Press

October 28, 2025, 2:04 AM

Philadelphia 76ers (3-0, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Washington Wizards after Tyrese Maxey scored 43 points in the 76ers’ 136-124 win over the Orlando Magic.

Washington went 18-64 overall and 13-39 in Eastern Conference action last season. The Wizards averaged 108.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.4 last season.

Philadelphia went 24-58 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference play during the 2024-25 season. The 76ers averaged 9.2 steals, 4.5 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly: out (thumb), Tre Johnson: day to day (back).

76ers: Paul George: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Dominick Barlow: out (elbow), Jared McCain: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

