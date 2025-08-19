Live Radio
Former Wizards star John Wall retires after 11 seasons

August 19, 2025, 12:33 PM

Former Washington Wizards guard John Wall has announced his retirement.

In a video posted on social media, Wall said it was time to move on to the next chapter of his life after an 11-year career.

“I gave this game everything I had,” Wall said in a video posted on social media.


The first overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft made five All-Star teams while in D.C., helping lead the Wizards to four playoff berths from 2014-18.

Wall was traded for Russell Westbrook in 2020 after playing nine seasons in D.C.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

