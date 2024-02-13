Luka Doncic records 10th triple-double of the season, leads Mavericks past Wizards 112-104

Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge and helped rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had his 10th triple-double of the season despite missing five minutes of action after taking a charge and helped rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Doncic finished with 26 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds. He missed five minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters after being knocked to the floor on a charge by Corey Kispert. Doncic was taken to the locker room and received stitches on his chin.

“With the stitches and the nose, he’s rolling with the face right now,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic. “He’ll be fine. He’s not soft. That’s for sure.”

Dallas trailed 95-86 when Doncic checked back in, and he scored six straight points, helping the Mavericks build a 103-98 lead with 3:57 to play. Doncic has 66 career triple-doubles, ninth in NBA history.

Dallas outscored Washington 34-16 in the fourth quarter. The Mavericks shot 52.2% in the period and were 4 for 9 on 3-pointers after shooting 42.5% through three quarters, hitting 5 of 27 behind the arc.

The Wizards shot 30.4% in the fourth, missing all nine 3-point attempts after shooting 44.6% up to that point of the game and hitting 7 of 23 shots from long distance.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for the Mavericks, who have a season-best five-game win streak.

Daniel Gafford, dealt to Dallas from Washington before last week’s trade deadline, had 16 points, matched a career best with 17 rebounds and had five blocks.

Gafford said he has already learned that much of his role on offense is to set picks for Doncic.

“Or I just get out of the way in all honesty,” he said. “Let him do his thing. There are a lot of late passes that will come and a lot of great passes that will come.”

Deni Avdija scored 25 points to tie a career high, and Kyle Kuzma added 23 for the Wizards, who have lost seven straight and are 2-8 under interim head coach Brian Keefe.

Tyus Jones had 14 points and a career-most 16 assists. Marvin Bagley III, acquired from Detroit in mid-January, had 12 points and 13 assists.

The Wizards used an 11-2 run to finish the second quarter and led 58-51 at the break after a half that featured 15 lead changes. Kuzma scored 16 while Avdija, averaging 13 points, scored 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Mavericks entered the game ranked second in the NBA, averaging 12.3 turnovers. They committed 13 in the first half, were outscored 14-4 in points off turnovers, and committed only three in the second half.

Dallas played its seventh consecutive game without starting rookie center Dereck Lively II (broken nose) and ninth straight without starting guard Dante Exum (right knee soreness).

Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks’ new governor following the sale of the team approved by the NBA in late December, attended his first Dallas game this season. He was seated in the front row between CEO Cynt Marshall and general manager Nico Harrison.

Wizards: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Hosting San Antonio on Wednesday.

