Postponed Wizards vs. Pistons game rescheduled for March 7

The Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons game originally scheduled to be played on February 1 at Little Caesars Arena, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game slated to be played at the beginning of the month was postponed, due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area that prevented the Pistons from flying home to Detroit.

The postponement of this game will alter the Wizards’ schedule, in order to provide them with a day to rest. Their game against the Milwaukee Bucks set for March 6 has been moved up a day to March 5.

The Wizards will be coming off back-to-back games having to play the Toronto Raptors on March 4 and then the Bucks the day after, both at Capital One Arena. March 6 will be used as a travel and rest day so the Wizards can prepare for their matchup against the Pistons on March 7.

The Wizards team currently sits 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 24-28 record. Fighting for a playoff spot, or at least an opportunity to play in the play-in game, March will be a very important month for the Wizards.

The first couple of weeks in March will be crucial for the Wizards, having to play an Eastern-conference-heavy schedule including teams like the Raptors, Bucks, Pistons, Hawks, Sixers and Cavaliers. The Wizards are just two games behind the Atlanta Hawks who currently hold the eighth and final seed in the East’s playoff picture.