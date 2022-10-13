Wizards to debut 25th anniversary throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls

The Wizards announced they'll wear the blue and bronze throwback uniforms during their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on October 21.

Wizards to debut throwback jerseys at home opener vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wizards fans won’t have to wait very long to see the team sporting its new throwback jerseys for the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

The Wizards announced they’ll wear the blue and bronze throwback uniforms during their home opener against the Chicago Bulls on October 21. It will be the first of nine games this season where the Wizards wear their throwback jerseys to go along with a custom court design built to match their uniforms.

In addition to the festivities on the court, fans will be able to participate in several giveaways as well.

There will be a “Capital One Fan Studio,” which will be open on F Street from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and give fans the opportunity to receive a custom print designed by a local D.C. artist who will be creating game-inspired art at the studio in real time. Former franchise greats Phil Chenier and Gheorghe Mureșan will also sign autographs and take pictures with fans from 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Capital One Arena doors will open at 6:00 p.m., one hour before tip off. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Wizards 2022-23 schedule magnet, while all fans in attendance will receive a free Classic Edition inspired rally towel.

NBC Sports Washington will have full coverage of the Wizards’ home opener and their 25th-anniversary celebration. The next time the Wizards wear their throwback jersey following their home opener will be November 18 when they play host to the Miami Heat.