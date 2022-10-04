Washington D.C. Council votes to make Oct. 11, 2022 ‘Bradley Beal Day’

Bradley Beal’s tremendous impact on the Washington D.C. community, not only as a basketball star but as a philanthropist and area leader, is set to be commemorated.

D.C. Council votes to make Oct. 11, 2022 ‘Bradley Beal Day’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Bradley Beal’s tremendous impact on the Washington D.C. community, not only as a basketball star but as a philanthropist and area leader, is set to be commemorated.

The Council of D.C. voted on Tuesday to honor the Wizards’ shooting guard with a commemorative ‘Bradley Beal Day,’ to be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

“To celebrate the commitment and contributions of Bradley Beal to Washington, DC’s Washington Wizards, the sports community, and the community at large, and to declare October 11, 2022, ‘Bradley Beal Day,’” the motion began.

Beal’s recognition next week comes as a culmination of years’ worth of charity efforts since his career in Washington began in 2012, when the Wizards drafted him No. 3 overall. Most recently, he led an effort to refurbish the Benjamin Banneker basketball court in Columbia Heights to celebrate Juneteenth this past summer. The renovation included a free basketball clinic for local children.

The council’s motion to celebrate Beal also noted dozens of other philanthropic accomplishments during his tenure in the NBA, starting with the 2018-19 NBA Community Assist Award, given to a player who exemplifies a passion for giving back to their community.

Beal’s other contributions include donating grocery gift cards and computers to Ron Brown High School students in 2020 and raising funds for the No Kid Hungry campaign in response to the COVID epidemic. Beal’s impact in Washington does indeed go beyond basketball.

However, on the basketball court, Beal is also a leader. He’ll be the primary scoring option for the Wizards heading into the 2022-23 campaign as they try to reach the postseason for the first time under head coach Wes Unseld Jr. Beal and the Wizards’ next test will be a preseason battle against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.