Wizards’ new additions supply encouraging performances in 1st preseason game

Don’t let the 96-87 final score fool you: there was a lot to like from the Washington Wizards’ preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Wizards’ new additions supply encouraging performances vs. Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington’s newest additions from this past offseason showcased a lot of promise in this preseason bou with the defending champions. Even with the kinks they need to work out before the regular season commences, the newest signings from the summer as well as first-round draft pick Johnny Davis gave Wizards fans some encouragement on Friday.

Here’s how they each showed out (it is worth noting that Will Barton—part of the Monte Morris trade with Denver—did not play due to back tightness, but that ailment should not be a concern going forward).

Monte Morris

It has been noted this summer that Morris is the best shooting point guard Bradley Beal has played with so far in the NBA. He finished 4-10 on the day for nine points while going 1-4 from three. Morris didn’t shoot the lights out, but he was adept at orchestrating the Wizards’ offense and facilitating opportunities for Beal and Kyle Kuzma to work with the ball in space.

Morris also spaced the floor well alongside Kristaps Porzingis, clearing the way for open looks like the one below. All told, given it’s his first game outside Denver, it was an encouraging first outing for the PG. Look for Morris to build off this performance and continue to gain chemistry with his new Wizards teammates.

Taj Gibson

Gibson was brought in this summer not only to provide depth at center behind Porzingis and Daniel Gafford, but to bring a veteran presence and be a locker room leader the team needs. He did that on Friday, putting up the most efficient performance on the squad with eight points off 3-for-5 shooting in just 11 minutes off the bench. Also, he can shoot threes? Yes, yes he can. He went 2-3 from long range.

Johnny Davis

After Johnny Davis’ outing in the Las Vegas Summer league, the Wizards expressed their encouragement with what they’ve seen from the 10th overall pick leading up to his rookie season. In his preseason debut, Davis finished with four points (all at the free throw line after going 0-5 from the field), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench.

With Monte Morris, Delon Wright, Bradley Beal and Will Barton entrenched as Washington’s top backcourt options, it won’t be easy for Davis to get consistent minutes. However, Davis doesn’t need to be a critical aspect of the Wizards’ rotation this year given their depth in the backcourt. He’ll have time to learn and grow.

Delon Wright

Delon Wright won’t be putting up 20 points a game for the Wizards this year, and that’s okay. He was brought in to be a defensive stalwart off the bench to give Beal, Morris, Kuzma, Hachimura and others a cushion on both ends of the floor and more room to operate offensively. So far, so good. He put up five points and a team-high three blocks against the Warriors, and as Chase Hughes noted, an alley-oop pass to Daniel Gafford which could be a good omen for Washington’s second unit this season. For a team that took a step back last year in defensive efficiency, Wright should plug that hole like spackle.

The Bradley Beal-Kristaps Porzingis Duo

Technically, neither of these players are newcomers as Beal has been in D.C. going on 11 seasons now and Porzingis was brought in via trade at last year’s deadline. However, the duo—which is pegged to be one of the more dynamic in the league and be the Wizards’ top two scorers—had yet to play any minutes together prior to Friday due to Beal’s season-ending wrist injury last season. One game down, and they look good together.

They meshed very well against one of the NBA’s best defenses from last season, creating opportunities for each other individually while also pairing up for electric alley-oops like the one below.

The best part about this duo, even though one is a shooting guard and the other a center, is that Porzingis can facilitate Beal getting space at the perimeter while also being an above-average outside shooter himself. They finished with a combined 16 points off 7-18 shooting, and down the line, could present a nightmare for opposing defenses given their versatility.