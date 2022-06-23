Johnny Davis ready to get to work as a Wizard

The Wizards made Johnny Davis the 10th overall selection in Thursday’s NBA Draft, as the Big Ten Player of the Year will join a roster in need of defense, intensity and playmaking ability at the guard position.

Johnny Davis’ first pre-draft workout for any team was with the Wizards. And now three weeks after his intense workout with the team, it’s clear he made quite the impression.

“I think I fit in as a two-way player, especially on the defensive end,” Davis said shortly after being selected. “I keep saying it, but you can never control if the ball goes in the hoop or not, but you can always control your effort and intensity on the defensive end.”

That intensity shined through at the team’s workout three weeks ago, notably during the grueling conditioning drill at the end of his long workout.

“I thought the workout I had with them went really well,” Davis said. “Most importantly, I’m just glad my family was able to be there and celebrate the moment with me.”

Davis mentioned he’s had family that once lived in the D.C. area, so there’s a bit of familiarity with the city he’ll soon be joining.

When he gets to town, the Wizards will look for him to continue to grow his game, which led to his rapid ascension to the top of NBA draft boards early on in his sophomore campaign. He averaged 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season for the Badgers, but that’s now in the rearview mirror.

For now, he’s ready to start as quickly as possible.

“I’m going to take this night to celebrate this moment with my family,” he said. “But as soon as it hits midnight, I’m ready to get to work.”