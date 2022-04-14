RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Wizards get 10th spot in NBA Draft Lottery

Chase Hughes

April 14, 2022, 9:00 AM

The Wizards will have the 10th spot in the May 17 NBA Draft Lottery, which will yield them a 3% chance at getting the first overall pick and 13.9% odds of selecting in the top-4.

Their standing was made official on Wednesday night when the Spurs lost to the Pelicans in the play-in tournament. The Wizards will be right behind the Spurs, who have the ninth-worst record in the NBA this season.

Here is how the Wizards’ pick-by-pick odds break down:

1: 3.0%
2: 3.3%
3: 3.6%
4: 4.0%
5-9: N/A
10: 65.9%
11: 19.0%
12: 1.2%
13: >0
14: >0

Washington finished with a 35-47 record, which returned them to the lottery after they made the playoffs last year. They selected ninth overall each of the last two times they were in the lottery, in 2019 (Rui Hachimura) and 2020 (Deni Avdija). They picked 15th in 2021 (Corey Kispert).

If the Wizards jump up into the top-4, they should have a chance at one of the top prospects; Jabari Smith Jr. (Auburn), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and Paolo Banchero (Duke). If they stay at 10, they could select from a group that includes Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Jalen Duren (Memphis), TyTy Washington (Kentucky) and Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky).

The Wizards’ needs entering this offseason include point guard, defense and 3-point shooting. The draft will take place on June 23 with free agency opening the following week.

