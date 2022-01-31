CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Beal to miss next 2 games for Wizards with sprained wrist

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 1:19 PM

Bradley Beal is expected to miss the next two games for the Washington Wizards after spraining his left wrist.

The Wizards updated Beal’s status Monday. He was injured in the third quarter at Memphis on Saturday.

Washington plays at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday. The team said Beal’s status beyond those two games will be updated after further evaluation.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points per game this season. He missed time earlier in the month after entering health and safety protocols.

The Wizards have lost five straight and have fallen all the way out of playoff position after winning 10 of their first 13 games this season.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

