Wizards are making progress in coaching search as more names emerge

Following a quiet start to their process to find a new head coach, more information has emerged about who the Wizards are keying in on as they search for Scott Brooks' replacement.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Washington reported that Bulls assistant Chris Fleming has interviewed. He can be added to the list with Scott Morrison (via SB Nation), Jamahl Mosley (via the New York Times), Sam Cassell (via the Athletic), Wes Unseld Jr. (via the Denver Post), as well as Chris Quinn and Ronald Nored (via Hoops Hype).

While additional names are being rumored around the league, one common thread remains. All of them are NBA assistants on the rise who have not been NBA head coaches before.

Morrison and Fleming have experience coaching international teams. Cassell and Unseld Jr. were previously assistants for the Wizards. Morrison and Nored were head coaches of G-League teams.

Wizards fans may remember Quinn as a star in college at Notre Dame. He’s now an assistant for the Heat. Before becoming a coach, he played for the Heat, Nets, Spurs and Cavs.

Nored is a name to watch moving forward, as he’s only 31 and was the point guard for Brad Stevens at Butler. He currently serves as an assistant for the Hornets.

Nored is seen as a rising star among assistant coaches, with this being his first interview for a head coaching position. NBC Sports Washington can confirm he spoke with the Wizards. If hired by Washington, he would be the youngest head coach in the league.

The Wizards were also reported by ESPN to have interest in Chauncey Billups, but he has since been hired by the Blazers to replace Terry Stotts. There are believed to be at least a few more people who have interviewed who have not been reported publicly.

Washington is taking their time in the search, evidently hoping to find the next great head coach from the NBA assistant ranks.