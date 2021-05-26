MEMORIAL DAY: DC seminar provides support for families | How US honored Memorial Day | What's open, what's closed | WTOP beach guide
Joel Embiid taunts Wizards with hip thrusts after and-1 finish

May 26, 2021, 8:13 PM

Joel Embiid was feeling himself in the first half of Game 2 against the Wizards Wednesday night, especially after converting a tough and-1 layup in transition. 

The four-time All-Star, who’s known for his over-the-top celebrations, broke out the hip thrust after this specific play. 

Embiid was coming off of a relatively disappointing Game 1 performance, granted he still ended up with 30 points and a win Sunday afternoon.

Foul trouble kept him out of the game early and if it weren’t for Tobias Harris, the Wizards probably could’ve come away with the upset win. 

On Wednesday, though, foul trouble wasn’t an issue for the big man and it freed him up to the spicy move you see above. 

