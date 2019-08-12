Washington Wizards release 2019-20 schedule

The Washington Wizards released their 2019-20 regular season schedule Monday, which includes the home opener on Wednesday, Oct. 30 vs. Houston.

The schedule opens a week before that, as the Wizards begin the campaign with a three-game Southwest road trip, starting in Dallas on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Washington will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at home in a nationally-televised ESPN game Friday, Nov. 8, and has a trio of NBATV road games scheduled: Nov. 29 at the Los Angeles Lakers, Dec. 21 at the Philadelphia 76ers and March 13 at the Boston Celtics.

After playing just 11 of their 30 games at home before the new year, Washington has a home-heavy schedule the rest of the way, playing 30 of its final 52 contests at Capital One Arena.

The regular season concludes with a home game against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 15.

