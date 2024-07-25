Wizards re-sign F Anthony Gill, who has played 4 seasons with Washington

The Washington Wizards announced the re-signing of forward Anthony Gill on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have re-signed forward Anthony Gill.

The Wizards announced the move Thursday. Gill has appeared in 179 games in four seasons with Washington, making 15 starts. He’s averaged 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Gill received the team’s E.B. Henderson Team Award in April for his work in the community. He was also one of five finalists for the 2023-24 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award.

Gill played in college at Virginia and professionally in Russia and Turkey before signing with Washington.

