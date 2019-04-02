Wizards part ways with team president Ernie Grunfeld

The Washington Wizards have "relieved" Ernie Grunfeld of his duties as president. He has been in Washington since 2003 as the team's head executive.

Washington Wizards general manager Ernie Grunfeld, right, introduces Troy Brown Jr., the Wizards’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA draft, during a news conference in Washington, Monday, June 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

With four games left in their season, the Wizards confirmed multiple reports with a statement Tuesday afternoon

He had been the Wizards’ top executive since 2003, after then-owner Abe Pollin fired Michael Jordan. Grunfeld leaves a team that is currently 11th in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, well short of a playoff berth — and on track toward its first losing season since 2012. The Wizards went 568-724 and reached the playoffs eight times under Grunfeld.

(They did not, however, make it past the second round in those eight playoff appearances.)

During his tenure, the team drafted star guards Bradley Beal and John Wall, whose return to the court won’t come until well into next season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. Center Dwight Howard, an acquisition this past offseason, has also been sidelined by injury.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” team owner Ted Leonsis said.

Grunfeld supervised five coaches during his time in the front office. (Current coach Scott Brooks joined the team in 2016.) His tenure in Washington follows front office jobs with the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

WTOP senior sports director Dave Johnson, who is the Wizards’ radio play-by-play voice, said it’s important to note where the franchise was when Grunfeld took over.

“The franchise was coming off a period of time when they did not have the success when Michael Jordan was running the team,” Johnson said. “He was asked to build a playoff contender, and what followed a year after he was hired was four straight playoff years.”

During a live interview with WTOP back in February, Leonsis had said there would be consequences if the team did not make the playoffs.

“Now he didn’t define what consequences at that time would be forthcoming, but now I think we know the answer to that today,” Johnson said.

