Wizards’ win streak ends at 2 with deflating loss to Hornets 116-110

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 15, 2019 10:26 pm 03/15/2019 10:26pm
The Wizards dug themselves an early 21-point hole against the Hornets Friday night and never recovered, falling to Charlotte 116-110.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 40 points, including seven three-pointers, but ultimately it was in a losing effort.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 28 points, five other Hornets finishing in double figures.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards turned the ball over 17 times, which the Hornets converted into 27 points.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Grizzlies Saturday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

Related story: The Wizards have shown a need for speed since acquiring Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis.

Topics:
charlottte hornets NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
