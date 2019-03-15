Wizards’ win streak ends at 2 with deflating loss to Hornets 116-110

The Wizards dug themselves an early 21-point hole against the Hornets Friday night and never recovered, falling to Charlotte 116-110.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dunks past Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) and Kemba Walker, second from left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Washington. Also seen is Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. (6). The Hornets won 116-110. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 40 points, including seven three-pointers, but ultimately it was in a losing effort.

Kemba Walker led the Hornets with 28 points, five other Hornets finishing in double figures.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards turned the ball over 17 times, which the Hornets converted into 27 points.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Grizzlies Saturday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

