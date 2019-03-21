202
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards drop 3rd straight…

Wizards drop 3rd straight with 113-108 loss to Nuggets

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington March 21, 2019 10:12 pm 03/21/2019 10:12pm
Share

The Wizards’ playoff hopes took another dent Thursday night as Washington fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-108, their third straight loss.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Wizards’ playoff hopes took another dent Thursday night as Washington fell to the Denver Nuggets 113-108, their third-straight loss.

Bradley Beal led all scorers with 25 points, also dishing eight assists in the losing effort. Thomas Bryant chipped in with 22 points and eight rebounds.

Eight Nuggets finished in double-figures, Denver’s balanced attack proving too much for Washington. All-Star center Nikola Jokic earned a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

One thing you should know about the game: Rookie guard Troy Brown Jr. made his first NBA start for the Wizards Thursday night and played well, scoring a career-high 13 points and snagging five rebounds.

The highlight you should see

What’s next: The Wizards host the Miami Heat Saturday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

Related story: The Wizards have suited up 25 players in the 2018-19 season, setting a franchise-record.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
denver nuggets Latest News NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 cherry blossoms
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Today in History: March 29
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600