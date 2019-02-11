Wizards two-game win streak comes to an end in Detroit

Coming in hot, the Wizards were cooled off on Monday night as the Detroit Pistons picked up a 121-112 win over Washington.

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

With two straight, solid wins against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Wizards entered a Monday night matchup with the Detroit Pistons looking to replicate the recent success. However, Detroit had different plans.

Behind a double-double from Andre Drummond (32 pts, 17 rebs) and a near triple-double from Blake Griffin (31 pts, 9 rebs, 9 ast), the Pistons were able to earn their 26th win of the season.

The Wizards were once again led by All-Star Bradley Beal, who scored 32 points in the contest. However, Washington also received a large contribution from veteran Trevor Ariza, as the forward scored 23 in the loss. Bobby Portis also continued to produce in just his third game as a Wizard, putting up 24 points off the bench.

One thing you should know about the game: The Pistons had an advantage down-low and made use of it all night. Griffin and Drummond are a hard duo to defend, and the two dominated the glass and went to work in the paint. As a result, Detroit came away with the advantage in rebounds (48-37), points in the paint (56-40) and the win.

What’s Next: The Wizards will head to Toronto to take on one of the best teams in the East in the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. It can be seen on NBC Sports Washington Plus and the MyTeams app.

