Wizards crushed by Bucks, 148-129, as Otto Porter is traded to Chicago

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 43 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals to a ridiculous stat line. Five other Bucks finished in double figures.

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal, right, drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks’ Khris Middleton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Overshadowed by the news Otto Porter had been traded to the Chicago Bulls, the Wizards lost to the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks for the second time in five days, falling to Milwaukee 148-129 Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 30 points, also becoming the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career three-pointers. Thomas Bryant added 26 points in the losing effort.

One thing you should know about the game: Milwaukee shot 63.3 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 19 of 30 three-point attempts. Antetokounmpo drilled all three of his attempts from three-point range.

The highlight you should see:



What’s next: The Wizards host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

