Wizards crushed by Bucks, 148-129, as Otto Porter is traded to Chicago

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington February 7, 2019 1:01 am 02/07/2019 01:01am
Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 43 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals to a ridiculous stat line. Five other Bucks finished in double figures.

Overshadowed by the news Otto Porter had been traded to the Chicago Bulls, the Wizards lost to the Eastern Conference-leading Bucks for the second time in five days, falling to Milwaukee 148-129 Wednesday night.

Bradley Beal paced the Wizards with 30 points, also becoming the youngest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career three-pointers. Thomas Bryant added 26 points in the losing effort.

One thing you should know about the game: Milwaukee shot 63.3 percent from beyond the arc, knocking down 19 of 30 three-point attempts. Antetokounmpo drilled all three of his attempts from three-point range.

What’s next: The Wizards host the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday night at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

