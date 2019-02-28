What to look out for in Wizards, Celtics faceoff

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Boston Celtics on Friday in Boston. The Wizards are in the middle of a wild race for the final couple of spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs and another win against a solid opponent would go a long way.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Wizards are facing off against the Boston Celtics on Friday in Boston. The Wizards are in the middle of a wild race for the final couple of spots in the Eastern Conference playoffs and another win against a solid opponent would go a long way.

Tip off will be at 7 p.m.

What to watch for:

Will Bradley Beal keep up the monster pace that he set for himself in February? The Wizards shooting guard averaged 30.9 points, 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds to propel his career-highs in each category. Read more about his monster month on NBC Sports Washington. Against upper-level teams the Wizards continue to prove they are up for the challenge. Of the team’s 25 wins this season, nine were against teams .500 or better. Boston is 37-25 and could be win No. 10 in that category for the Wizards. Opponents to watch: Kyrie Irving. Since the All-Star break Irving is averaging 24 points in three games. But all of those performances resulted in losses for the Celtics.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Quote of the day: “Bradley Beal, I don’t think he wants to throw in the towel on this season just yet, but I do think they want to see what (Troy Brown Jr.) can do at the NBA level,” NBC Sports’ Tom Haberstroh said.

Last time these teams met: Boston beat Washington 130-125 in overtime in December. Irving scored 38 points including Boston’s last 12 points of the contest.

Stat to know: Bradley Beal is shooting 58 percent with 37.3 ppg since the All-Star break

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.