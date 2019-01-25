Wizards overcome late Magic rally to earn a big road win 95-91

Despite a late Magic rally, the Wizards rebounded from Thursday night’s loss to the Warriors with a big road victory over Orlando Friday night, holding on for the 95-91 win.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket between Orlando Magic forwards Jonathan Isaac, left, and Aaron Gordon during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 11 straight points down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Jeff Green played a major role too, finishing with 24 points.

Nicola Vucevic led all scorers with 28 points in Orlando’s losing effort, Aaron Gordon adding 22 points for the Magic.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards shot a blistering 55.6 percent from three-point range against the Magic, knocking down 15 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc. Green led the way with six triples for Washington, Beal knocking down five.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

