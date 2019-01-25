202
Home » Washington Wizards » Wizards overcome late Magic…

Wizards overcome late Magic rally to earn a big road win 95-91

By NBC Sports Washington | @NBCSWashington January 25, 2019 10:34 pm 01/25/2019 10:34pm
Share

Despite a late Magic rally, the Wizards rebounded from Thursday night’s loss to the Warriors with a big road victory over Orlando Friday night, holding on for the 95-91 win.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

Despite a late Magic rally, the Wizards rebounded from Thursday night’s loss to the Warriors with a big road victory over Orlando Friday night, holding on for the 95-91 win.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 11 straight points down the stretch in the fourth quarter. Jeff Green played a major role too, finishing with 24 points.

Nicola Vucevic led all scorers with 28 points in Orlando’s losing effort, Aaron Gordon adding 22 points for the Magic.

One thing you should know about the game: The Wizards shot a blistering 55.6 percent from three-point range against the Magic, knocking down 15 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc. Green led the way with six triples for Washington, Beal knocking down five.

The highlight you should see:

What’s next: The Wizards travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Friday at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

Listen to Wizards Talk, NBC Sports Washington’s Wizards podcast.

Related story: The John Wall Family Foundation distributed 100 Giant Food gift cards to furloughed Federal Government workers on Friday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More News

Topics:
NBA News Orlando Magic Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Today in History: Jan. 28
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods