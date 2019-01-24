202
Wizards’ 2-game winning streak snapped by Warriors 126-118

The Wizards hung in with the reigning NBA champions for most of the night, but the Warriors ultimately proved too much for Washington, Golden State triumphing 126-118 Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 38 points, surprisingly doing most of his damage from inside the three-point arc. As a team, the Warriors scored 70 points in the paint.

Trevor Ariza dropped 27 points in the losing effort, all five Wizards starters scoring in double-figures.

One thing you should know about the game: The loss to Golden State snapped a two-game winning streak for the Wizards. Before Thursday night, Washington had won five of its previous seven, staying in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on Friday at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

Topics:
golden state warriors NBA News Sports Washington Wizards Washington, DC Sports
