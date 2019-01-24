Wizards’ 2-game winning streak snapped by Warriors 126-118

The Wizards hung in with the reigning NBA champions for most of the night, but the Warriors ultimately proved too much for Washington, Golden State triumphing 126-118 Thursday night at Capital One Arena.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry warms up for the team’s NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Steph Curry led all scorers with 38 points, surprisingly doing most of his damage from inside the three-point arc. As a team, the Warriors scored 70 points in the paint.

Trevor Ariza dropped 27 points in the losing effort, all five Wizards starters scoring in double-figures.

One thing you should know about the game: The loss to Golden State snapped a two-game winning streak for the Wizards. Before Thursday night, Washington had won five of its previous seven, staying in the hunt for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

What’s next: The Wizards travel to Orlando to take on the Magic on Friday at 7 p.m. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington and MyTeams.

