Redskins announce ‘formal review’ of team name after pressure from NFL, sponsors

The Washington Redskins will review of the team’s name. The team said the move formalizes discussions it's has with the NFL, but it also comes after FedEx requested a name change. Tap for more.

The Washington Redskins have found themselves under intense criticism in recent weeks in the wake of the protests prompted by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the outcry over systemic racism in the United States.

On Friday, the team released a statement saying the team will “undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” which is considered a derogatory term by Native Americans.

This comes on the heels of Thursday’s news that FedEx, the sponsor of the team’s stadium in Prince George’s County since the late 1990s, asked the team to consider changing the name.

Other sponsors, including Nike and Pepsi, have been criticized for their affiliation with Washington’s NFL team.

The team’s owner, Daniel Snyder has refused, for years, to change the team’s name. But on Friday, he said the review “allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

The team’s new head coach, Ron Rivera, said the franchise name “is of personal importance to me.”

The statement concluded: “We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”

Moments after the team’s statement, a PepsiCo spokesperson released a comment to news organizations, saying the company has “been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue. We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

Washington has used the name since 1933.