Washington Redskins re-sign Jon Bostic

The Washington Redskins announced that they have re-signed linebacker Jon Bostic.

Bostic entered the National Football League after being selected in the second round (18th pick, 50th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

He signed with Washington on Sunday, after Reuban Foster went down with a torn ACL.

The 28-year-old also has played for the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2019, Bostic started all 16 games in which he appeared, tallying a career-high 105 total tackles, 56 of them solo, while leading all linebackers. He also had one sack, one interception, two passes defended and three tackles for loss.

Before he was drafted, Bostic played at the University of Florida, where he appeared in 51 games while making 32 starts.

