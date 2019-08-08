Washington football legend Sonny Jurgensen leaving the broadcast booth

Not long after the Burgundy and Gold took the field against the Cleveland Browns Thursday night at FedEx Field, the team issued a statement from the beloved quarterback and broadcaster on its website.

Beloved former Redskins quarterback Sonny Jurgensen is retiring from broadcasting, he announced Thursday.

“It’s been a great 55 years in Washington,” he wrote.

“I want to thank our Redskin fans for being so generous to me and our teams, we owe it all to you. I’ve had so many wonderful memories of thousands of teammates I’ve played with and talked about during my years in radio and television in Washington D.C.,” Jurgensen wrote. ” … I’ll always be a fan of professional football and appreciative of all that it has done for me, my family and our city.

Jurgensen began his broadcasting career not long after his retirement from the game in 1974. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

He began doing color analysis for Washington’s radio coverage, alongside Sam Huff, in the early 1980s. He also helped with TV preseason games for a few years.

“I’ll leave you with these [words],” Jurgensen said in the statement. “Hail to the Redskins!”

You can listen to his statement here.

