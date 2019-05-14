Montae Nicholson's attorney told ESPN the matter was dropped because "evidence did not support the charges." The Ashburn resident was arrested Dec. 18 following a report of a fight on the 20400 block of Exchange Street.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, judge has dismissed misdemeanor assault and public intoxication charges against Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson stemming from an incident in Ashburn in December.

Nicholson’s attorney Mark Dycio told ESPN the matter was dropped because “evidence did not support the charges.”

Both charges were dismissed in Loudoun General District Court on Tuesday morning, court records show.

Nicholson, 23, of Ashburn, was arrested Dec. 18 following a report of a fight on the 20400 block of Exchange Street around 1:58 a.m., Loudoun Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell said.

The victims, a man and woman, told deputies Nicholson and a female companion had assaulted them in an incident partly captured on video.

Nicholson’s attorney told ESPN the video footage showed only the tail end of an incident and that the facts leading up to it did not support the charges.

The Redskins benched Nicholson for the rest of the season following his arrest.

