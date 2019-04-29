Pair of wide receivers among undrafted free agents signed by Redskins

Wide receivers from Duke and Kansas, along with a defensive lineman from Marshall, were among the undrafted free agents signed recently by the Redskins.

With the NFL Draft over, the Redskins have added several undrafted rookies to their roster.

As first reported by The Washington Post, wide receivers Steven Sims Jr. (Kansas) and T.J. Rahming (Duke), tackle Chidi Okeke (Tennessee State), tight end Kano Dillon (Oregon), safety JoJo McIntosh (Washington) signed free agent deals with the Redskins, according to their respective schools.

Rahming scored eight touchdowns and led the Blue Devils with 75 catches in 2018. Sims finished his career at Kansas with 19 touchdowns and 214 receptions over four seasons.

Marshall defensive linemen Ryan Bee posted on Twitter he had signed with the Redskins. He finished his four years at Marshall with 18 sacks in 56 games.

The team drafted 10 players, including former Bullis quarterback Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, over the weekend. The Redskins have their first round of team activities scheduled for May 20.

