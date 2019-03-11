Redskins sign Landon Collins to 6-year deal

The Washington Redskins have agreed to a six-year, $84 million deal with three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins, according to multiple reports.

Sources: Former #Giants star S Landon Collins is signing a 6-year deal for a whopping $84M with the rival #Redskins. Hard to imagine a box safety with this kind of deal after last year’s slow safety market. This moves the market dramatically. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal, which cannot become official until the new league year begins Wednesday, includes $45 million in guarantees paid out over the first three years.

Collins, 25, was drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, amassing 437 tackles, eight interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 59 career games. His tackle total is the most among safeties since he entered the league.

Collins, who has been selected to three straight Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2016, joins the Redskins after the Giants let him go to free agency rather than keeping him with the $11.2 million franchise tag.

Signing Collins fills one of Washington’s biggest needs on a defense that ranked 17th in the league in yards allowed per game last season.

The team acquired safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Green Bay at the 2018 trade deadline, but he is set to be a free agent. D.J. Swearinger was released before the final game of the season after repeatedly questioning the coaching staff and was claimed off waivers by Arizona.

Collins said before he was drafted that he always wanted to play for the Redskins because he idolized late Redskins safety Sean Taylor, and models his game after the hard-hitting safety who died after being shot at his home in Florida in 2007.

Collins’ situation is reminiscent of when the Carolina Panthers let cornerback Josh Norman go by rescinding the franchise tag after his All-Pro season in 2015. The Redskins then signed him to a $75 million, five-year contract.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was then GM of the Panthers, which led Norman to tweet about this move on Monday.

In ‘Gettleman’ WE Trust (All-DBs) securing the 💰🤑💰 — *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) March 11, 2019

The irony is that Norman is among the players who could be released to save salary-cap space. Releasing Norman would save the Redskins $8.5 million after three seasons with them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

