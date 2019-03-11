Jets, Crowder agree to 3-year deal

According to multiple reports, the New York Jets agreed to terms with wide receiver Jamison Crowder on a three-year, $28.5 million contract, leaving an already-thin Redskins receiving corps without one of its most productive members.

On the same day the Redskins added a big name free agent from New York, one of their top free agents departed for the Big Apple.

#Jets have now agreed with WR Jamison Crowder on a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $17 million fully guaranteed at signing, source says. Former #Redskins fourth-rounder cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019

Crowder, 25, was selected in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft with the 105th overall pick and quickly developed into a reliable slot receiver, catching 59 passes for 604 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie.

For his career, Crowder had 221 catches for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in 56 games. According to ESPN Stats and Info, 150 of those catches were from the slot, 13th-most in the NFL since he entered the league.

Crowder was also the Redskins’ main punt returner, averaging 7.9 yards per return in his four-year career. His best season was 2016, when he averaged 12.1 yards per return, including an 85-yard touchdown.

In 2018, Crowder played in only nine games because of a sprained ankle, registering career-lows in catches (29), receiving yards (383) and punt returns (2).

