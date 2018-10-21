Defense shines as Redskins win their second straight

They might tell you the game wasn't high quality, but at this level all that matters is getting out of the game with a win, and that's what they did.

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANDOVER, Md. — The talk all week was about consistency. Could the Redskins make it two straight weeks of quality football?

They might tell you it wasn’t high quality, but at this level all that matters is getting out of the game with a win, and that’s what they did.

It’s never easy with the Redskins and Sunday was no different. Brett Maher’s 52-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright as time expired and the Redskins hold on for the 20-17 win and maintain a 1 1/2 game lead in the NFC East.

They came out and punched Dallas in the mouth, scoring a touchdown on a 23-yard screen pass to Kapri Bibbs on their opening possession but failed to generate a ton of offense after that.

Enter the defense.

The defense harassed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott all day long, sacking him four times, including on the play of the game.

Facing a third and long with 4:55 left in the game, Ryan Kerrigan sacked Dak Prescott at the goal line forcing a fumble that was recovered by Preston Smith and taken into the end zone to seal the win.

The front seven did an outstanding job on Ezekiel Elliot as well. The Redskins held him to just 33 yards on 15 carries with his longest run being just six yards.

More positive on the defensive side of the ball came in the third quarter when the Cowboys ran just six plays for four yards. That’s it.

Josh Norman summed it up the best:

“We got out of that little brother taste, now we’re starting to whoop some tail.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Adrian Peterson put the offense on his back and proved time and time again that he is the MVP of this offense. He carried the ball 24 times for 98 yards.

Keep in mind, this guy was not on a team in mid-August.

Where would the Redskins be after seven weeks without him?

Alex Smith had another sub par day, passing for just 178 yards, unable to finish drives inside the redzone and having to settle for field goals. He was without three of his top weapons on offense as Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Chris Thompson all missed the game due to injury.

In the end they know it wasn’t pretty and there’s plenty of work to do. But they’ll take the win and first place in the NFC East with a trip to New Jersey looming next week.

