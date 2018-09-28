Redskins make changes for cheerleaders after investigation

The Washington Redskins have adopted some changes for their cheerleading program with a mission to be more "family-friendly"after an investigation into the mistreatment or exploitation of the cheerleaders.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins have adopted some changes for their cheerleading program with a mission to be more “family-friendly” following an investigation into the mistreatment or exploitation of the cheerleaders.

The Washington Post reports that suite holders are no longer allowed to travel on photo shoots with the squad and that, in the most recent photo shoot in Mexico, the cheerleaders were not taken to the parties off the resort.

Fans may also notice one obvious change in the cheer uniforms: Redskins cheerleaders will be wearing what are considered the five most conservative outfit combinations of the 22 existing outfits.

The Washington Post reports that some other options Redskins officials are considering for the cheer squad include adding men or children to their performances or even doing away completely with the annual swimsuit calendar.

The New York Times first reported in May that some Redskins cheerleaders felt as if they were “pimped out” at a 2013 calendar photo shoot in Costa Rica. Some cheerleaders told The Times they were required to be topless or only wearing body paint in front of sponsors and FedExField suite holders, who were all men.

