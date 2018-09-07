202
Home » Washington Redskins » 2018 Redskins season predictions

2018 Redskins season predictions

By WTOP Staff September 7, 2018 1:18 am 09/07/2018 01:18am
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — There’s plenty of divergent opinion about Alex Smith’s first year in Washington. As such, we asked our crack team of experts for their best guess at the Burgundy and Gold’s 2018 record, as well as their one bold prediction for the 2018 NFL season.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
NFL News nfl predictions noah frank Photo Galleries Sports Washington Redskins Washington, DC Sports

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US