Rangers and Nationals meet in series rubber match

Washington has a 61-67 record overall and a 34-31 record on the road. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Washington Nationals (61-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (62-65, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (8-8, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -169, Nationals +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Texas has a 62-65 record overall and a 33-28 record in home games. The Rangers have a 46-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 61-67 record overall and a 34-31 record on the road. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jacob Young has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Nationals. Abimelec Ortiz is 10 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (calf), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jose Corniell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jalen Beeks: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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