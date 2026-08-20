Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Rangers and Nationals meet…

Rangers and Nationals meet in series rubber match

The Associated Press

August 20, 2026, 4:01 AM

Washington Nationals (61-67, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (62-65, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (8-8, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -169, Nationals +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Texas has a 62-65 record overall and a 33-28 record in home games. The Rangers have a 46-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington has a 61-67 record overall and a 34-31 record on the road. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jacob Young has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Nationals. Abimelec Ortiz is 10 for 32 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .259 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (calf), Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jose Corniell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jalen Beeks: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up