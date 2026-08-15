Mets meet the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

Washington Nationals (60-64, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-69, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (60-64, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (54-69, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Brad Lord (5-2, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Mets: Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -146, Nationals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 54-69 overall and 26-34 at home. The Mets have a 26-48 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington has gone 33-28 on the road and 60-64 overall. The Nationals have hit 177 total home runs to lead the NL.

Saturday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 12 home runs, 34 walks and 62 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Mets. Carson Benge is 14 for 40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

CJ Abrams has 23 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Nationals. Jacob Young is 12 for 32 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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