Mets host the Nationals on 3-game home skid

Washington Nationals (60-63, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-69, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Washington Nationals (60-63, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-69, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 3.76 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 10.13 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -122, Nationals +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets look to break their three-game home slide with a win over the Washington Nationals.

New York has a 53-69 record overall and a 25-34 record at home. The Mets have a 26-48 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington has a 60-63 record overall and a 33-27 record in road games. The Nationals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The matchup Friday is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Nationals hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Connelly Early: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), James Wood: 10-Day IL (oblique), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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