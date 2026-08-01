Braves’ Martín Pérez loses no-hit bid in seventh vs the Nationals

The 6 2/3 hitless innings was the longest Pérez had carried a no-hitter in his career.

ATLANTA (AP) — Washington Nationals third baseman Brady House broke up a no-hit bid by Atlanta Braves left-hander Martín Pérez with two outs in the seventh inning on Saturday night.

House hit a clean single to right field.

The 6 2/3 hitless innings was the longest Pérez had carried a no-hitter in his career.

Prior to House’s single, the Nationals had four base runners, with three reaching by error and one by a walk.

The Braves have not had a no-hitter since April 8, 1994, when Kent Mercker blanked the Dodgers in a 6-0 win. He had four walks. They have had just four since moving to Atlanta in 1966.

Pérez was an emergency starter after Reynaldo López was scratched about 35 minutes before the game with left knee inflammation.

Pérez, who was scheduled to start Sunday, is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA. The left-hander has made 16 starts and four relief appearances.

There has been just one no-hitter this season. The Astros had a combined no-hitter against the Rangers on May 25. Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa shut down Texas.

The Braves led after six inning 4-0 thanks in part to home runs from Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Dominic Smith.

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