Abrams and Wood each hit 2 homers as Nationals outslug Diamondbacks in 10-7 victory

Dylan Crews and Abrams each had three of Washington's 15 hits. The surprising Nationals (54-52) moved within a game of Arizona for the final National League playoff spot in a crowded wild-card race.

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams and James Wood both homered twice and drove in three runs as the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-7 on Sunday to take two of three games in their weekend series.

Dylan Crews and Abrams each had three of Washington’s 15 hits. The surprising Nationals (54-52) moved within a game of Arizona for the final National League playoff spot in a crowded wild-card race.

The 25-year-old Abrams leads the majors with 82 RBIs. He has 27 home runs this season, breaking the franchise record for shortstops set by Ian Desmond with 25 in 2012.

Wood leads the team with 30 homers, including a two-run shot that tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning. Three batters later, Abrams connected for a two-run drive off Jonathan Loáisiga (2-3) that put Washington ahead for good.

Riley Cornelio (2-1) gave up one run in two innings for the win. Clayton Beeter got three outs for his 10th save.

Up next

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (8-8, 5.12 ERA) faces Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (6-7, 4.90) in a series opener Monday.

Nationals: LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-3, 4.22 ERA) starts Monday against Toronto.

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