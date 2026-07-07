Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton’s suspension reduced to 2 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton’s initial three-game suspension for his actions during a dugout-clearing altercation with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton’s initial three-game suspension for his actions during a dugout-clearing altercation with Washington last week has been reduced to two games.

The Red Sox announced the reduced penalty on Tuesday and said that Eaton would begin serving his suspension against the White Sox that night in the first of a three-game series in Chicago.

Eaton was sanctioned after scuffling with Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas during a game in Boston on June 30. That encounter, which resulted in both players’ ejection, occurred after Willson Contreras objected to comments made by pitcher Cade Cavalli and charged the mound, throwing his helmet.

Cavalli and Contreras each were initially suspended seven games and both appealed, as did Eaton and Mikolas, who was suspended five games.

Cavalli has accepted a reduced suspension of five games, while Eaton accepted the one-game reduction to his punishment. Decisions on appeals by Contreras and Mikolas were still pending Tuesday, and Contreras was in the lineup against the White Sox after also learning that he’d been selected as an All-Star replacement for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The 29-year-old Eaton has played in 12 games for Boston this season and at times has started in place of Jarren Duran against left-handed pitchers.

Eaton has batted .143 with a home run and two doubles, and has stolen two bases.

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