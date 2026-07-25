Nationals host the Diamondbacks on 4-game home slide

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-52, fourth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-49, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (52-52, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Nationals: Foster Griffin (11-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -147, Diamondbacks +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to stop their four-game home slide.

Washington is 52-52 overall and 20-32 in home games. The Nationals have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Arizona is 55-49 overall and 24-27 on the road. The Diamondbacks have a 19-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 28 home runs, 81 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 16 for 42 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Tim Tawa is 15 for 42 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .286 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.