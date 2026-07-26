Nationals and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (53-52, third in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-50, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (53-52, third in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (3-7, 5.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Nationals -101; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Washington has gone 21-32 in home games and 53-52 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has gone 24-28 on the road and 55-50 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 19-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Nationals lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has 16 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 70 RBIs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 18 for 42 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 18 home runs while slugging .453. Tim Tawa is 14 for 41 with five doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .280 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Brad Lord: 15-Day IL (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 10-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 15-Day IL (flexor), Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jake Irvin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.