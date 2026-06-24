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Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

The Associated Press

June 24, 2026, 4:02 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (43-36, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (41-39, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.71 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Nationals: Miles Mikolas (2-6, 5.47 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -137, Nationals +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Washington is 17-23 at home and 41-39 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .424 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 20-17 record on the road and a 43-36 record overall. The Phillies have a 31-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Lile has 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 37 RBIs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 9 for 32 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 39 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 29 home runs). Brandon Marsh is 12 for 43 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (side), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (back), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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