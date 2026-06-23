Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams a late scratch vs. Phillies with left side tightness

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was a late scratch for Tuesday night's game against Philadelphia due to left side tightness.

Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams celebrates hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP Photo/Mike Stewart/Mike Stewart) Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams celebrates hitting a solo homer in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP Photo/Mike Stewart/Mike Stewart) WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was a late scratch for Tuesday night’s game against Philadelphia due to left side tightness.

Abrams was scratched about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The 25-year-old Abrams played in the Nationals’ 4-1 win over the Phillies on Monday night, going 1 for 4 and extending his hitting streak to six games.

The Nationals shifted their infield defense with Nasim Nuñez moving from second to shortstop, Curtis Mead went from first to third and Jorbit Vivas moved from third to second. Designated hitter Andrés Chapparo was a first base and José Tena entered the lineup as the DH.

Abrams is batting .286 with 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.

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