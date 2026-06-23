Nationals play the Phillies leading series 1-0

Philadelphia Phillies (42-36, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (41-38, third in the NL East) Washington; Tuesday, 6:45…

Philadelphia Phillies (42-36, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (41-38, third in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (6-4, 4.20 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Nationals: Zack Littell (6-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -170, Nationals +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, leading the series 1-0.

Washington is 17-22 in home games and 41-38 overall. The Nationals have a 19-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia has a 19-17 record in road games and a 42-36 record overall. The Phillies have gone 15-6 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Wood has 19 doubles and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Nasim Nunez is 15 for 32 with a double and two triples over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 13 for 39 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Irvin: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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